March About to Commence
Spring is coming
Today we were out all morning, so Bottle didn't get his bottle, but we did make up for it by bottle-feeding another bird (at the front) in the afternoon.
Tomorrow we start a new series that will run throughout March and maybe part of April. It's about how the SRA failed Tux Machines after abusive litigation had been reported, making a decision without even bothering to examine the evidence. The series will show the pertinent details and raise serious questions about the legal occupation/profession in the UK, as well as the so-called 'regulator'. █
