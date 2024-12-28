posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2024



Quoting: Keep putting pressure on Microsoft —

Grassroots organization against a corporation as large as Microsoft is never easy. They have the advertising budget to claim that they "love Linux" (sic), not to mention the money and political willpower to corral free software developers from around the world on their nonfree platform Microsoft GitHub. This year's IDAD took aim at one specific injustice: their requiring a hardware TPM module for users being forced to "upgrade" to Windows 11. As Windows 10 will soon stop receiving security updates, this is a (Microsoft-manufactured) problem for users still on this operating system. Normally, offloading cryptography to a different hardware module could be seen as a good thing -- but with nonfree software, it can only spell trouble for the user.

As we mentioned in this year's action announcement, we hope you took this opportunity to share the GNU/Linux operating system with someone you know and explained the concept of free software using this as an example of what we are up against.