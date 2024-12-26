NLnet Grants, Graphics, and More
-
GNU/Linux
-
Graphics
-
XDA ☛ AMD RX 7000 GPU support is finally solid on Linux
I messed around with AMD RX 7000 series cards and Linux when they were released in 2023. Support in the kernel was quickly added but it wasn't foolproof and issues abound. Sometimes Mesa or AMD-provided drivers would crash the system, other times you would cause on-screen artifacts. This was after you spent hours upgrading the kernel, drivers, and some other stuff with plenty of troubleshooting. I hopped to the new RTX 40 series but switched from Nvidia back to AMD with the release of Ubuntu 24.10 and I was pleasantly surprised by how stable it is compared to a few months prior.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
ZDNet ☛ How to install and use Microsoft's PowerShell on Linux (and why you should) [Ed: No, you should not install and divert effort to Microsoft tools and vendor lock-in if you seek Linux freedom]
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Funding
-
Arcan ☛ Arcan 0.7 – The All Tomato
I am also happy to say that we have received two new NLnet grants, one administrated by me, the other by Cipharius. Both of these build on the networking layer. For my part we’ll extend the directory server end to have a more flexible programmable remote side, for supporting linking multiple ones together and making the entire stack ‘turnkey’ easy to deploy and use.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
I Programmer ☛ Raspberry Pi IoT In C - gpiod
-
-