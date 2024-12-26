NLnet Grants, Graphics, and More

I messed around with AMD RX 7000 series cards and Linux when they were released in 2023. Support in the kernel was quickly added but it wasn't foolproof and issues abound. Sometimes Mesa or AMD-provided drivers would crash the system, other times you would cause on-screen artifacts. This was after you spent hours upgrading the kernel, drivers, and some other stuff with plenty of troubleshooting. I hopped to the new RTX 40 series but switched from Nvidia back to AMD with the release of Ubuntu 24.10 and I was pleasantly surprised by how stable it is compared to a few months prior.