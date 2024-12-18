Education, Devices, and Modded Hardware
Education
Arduino ☛ Arduino Education at Bett 2025: Shaping the future of K-12 and HE
We are attending the stand with our partner CreativeHut again this year. Join us at our booth (Stand NF10) where we’ll bring the future of education to life. Get hands-on with our latest solutions, meet our passionate team of experts, and discover how you can use Arduino Education kits in the classroom to boost STEAM skills and improve learning outcomes.
Nikita Lapkov ☛ EuroRust 2024
I had the pleasure to speak at EuroRust this year! This was my third and final talk about elfo, an actor system written in Rust. As I’m no longer an active contributor to elfo, it feels a bit bittersweet to finish last thing related to the project. I wish maintainers of elfo well as they continue to push one of the most hard-core Rust code I’ve ever seen :)
Nikita Lapkov ☛ P99 Conf 2024
This year, I was invited to speak at P99 Conf. The format of a virtual conference was new to me, but hats off to the organisers as it went very smooth for me. I presented a talk with the following abstract: [...]
Rlang ☛ Latent Growth Curve Models using the Lavaan Package in R workshop
Join our workshop on Latent Growth Curve Models using the Lavaan Package in R, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!
Rlang ☛ Satellite mapping of surface waters in R
Description: Surface waters such as rivers, streams, lakes, and reservoirs are an important source of freshwater and economic activity. Mapping such waters and their seasonal changes is crucial for understanding water resource availability or geomorphic activity. This workshop focuses on the interrogation of optical and multispectral satellite imagery for surface water mapping using R. We will examine different types of satellite imagery and how to extract surface water features. It is recommended but not required to have some basics in understanding geographic information systems (GIS) topics, image processing, and possibly some background in hydrology, geography, or earth science.
Devices/Embedded
-
Federal News Network ☛ DoD edges toward goal of ubiquitous connectivity — connect anything, provide access anywhere
Bit by bit, the U.S. military has been undergoing something of a communications revolution over the last several years: from an aircraft carrier suddenly having hundreds of megabits of bandwidth available on board to the Army moving toward a single network for both its enterprise and tactical communications and communicators in Indo-Pacific Command finding new ways to interoperate with new partners.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Russia using homegrown Raspberry Pi-like computers in nuclear facilities — Elbrus ES3 certified for use in critical applications
The hardware in question is the Elbrus programmable logic controller (PLC), which is based on the MCST Elbrus-2S3 developed by Roselectronics. The PLC has been registered and included in the registry of hardware-software systems maintained by the Ministry of Digital Development of Russia. This certification allows these devices to be used at critical information infrastructure facilities to create automated process control systems.
Open Hardware/Modding
Linux Gizmos ☛ NVIDIA Launches Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit with 67 TOPS AI Performance
NVIDIA has introduced the Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, a compact generative AI platform designed to enhance performance while remaining affordable. This new iteration delivers up to 67 TOPS of AI performance, offering a 1.7x improvement over its predecessor. It supports a wide range of generative AI models, including vision transformers, large language models, and transformer-based computer vision tasks.
Tom's Hardware ☛ EDATec CM5 Active Cooler Review: A Cool Deal
The Raspberry Pi 5 runs hot, and so does the Compute Module 5, and this is the cooler that you need to tackle the heat. Comment end.
Silicon Angle ☛ Axelera brings its low-powered RISC-V chips to Arduino’s miniature computers to run Hey Hi (AI) at the edge
Edge artificial intelligence chip startup Axelera Hey Hi (AI) B.V. today revealed it’s partnering with Arduino s.r.l., a maker of specialized, open-source microcontroller boards, to support companies trying to implement high-performance artificial intelligence workloads at the network edge.
