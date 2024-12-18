Education, Devices, and Modded Hardware

Description: Surface waters such as rivers, streams, lakes, and reservoirs are an important source of freshwater and economic activity. Mapping such waters and their seasonal changes is crucial for understanding water resource availability or geomorphic activity. This workshop focuses on the interrogation of optical and multispectral satellite imagery for surface water mapping using R. We will examine different types of satellite imagery and how to extract surface water features. It is recommended but not required to have some basics in understanding geographic information systems (GIS) topics, image processing, and possibly some background in hydrology, geography, or earth science.