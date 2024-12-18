BSD Leftovers
Printing on HP Color Laser 150nw from OpenBSD
I got an HP Color Laser 150nw wireless printer some time ago and never really tried to use it with OpenBSD. Mostly because printers are… printers. But after discovering that it works well on my wife’s Slackware Linux laptop (better than on Windows 10), I decided to give it a try using OpenBSD.
This compact printer has various communication options: a USB plug, an Ethernet port and a Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n module. It is also compatible with Apple AirPrint. Mine is connected to a WiFi 6 network.
An important thing I learned is that this printer talks SPL. More on this at the end of the post.
Why FreeBSD Should Be the Foundation for Your Security Product
As you already know, choosing the right technology stack is critical to building secure, reliable, and future-proof products. While Linux is often the default choice for open-source operating systems, it’s not the only option—and it may not be the best one. FreeBSD offers unique advantages that align with the priorities of security-focused organizations, providing a strong, stable foundation for your product’s success.
Running NetBSD on IBM ThinkPad 380Z
I evaluated a bunch of contemporary operating systems, including different variants of BSD and Linux. Usually, the experience was underwhelming in terms of performance, hardware support and stability. Well... except for NetBSD, which gave me such perfectly smooth ride, that I thought it was worth sharing.