BSD Leftovers

I got an HP Color Laser 150nw wireless printer some time ago and never really tried to use it with OpenBSD. Mostly because printers are… printers. But after discovering that it works well on my wife’s Slackware Linux laptop (better than on Windows 10), I decided to give it a try using OpenBSD.

This compact printer has various communication options: a USB plug, an Ethernet port and a Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n module. It is also compatible with Apple AirPrint. Mine is connected to a WiFi 6 network.

An important thing I learned is that this printer talks SPL. More on this at the end of the post.