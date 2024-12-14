posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2024



Quoting: Happy Holidays! We Come Bringing Gifts! ⋅ elementary Blog —

It’s only been a little over 2 weeks since we released elementary OS 8, but we’re already back with updates just in time for the holidays!

The headliner this month is Terminal which comes with a bunch of fixes and new features thanks to Jeremy. It now uses the more modern tab bar widget you’re used to from Web, Files, and Code. There’s an overlay bar that shows the current zoom level when it changes. We do a better job of handling URIs which contain spaces. And we now show unsafe paste warnings for Drag n Drop operations. Plus, we now show the unsafe paste warning for more commands like doas thanks to Elsie and there’s a new option in the gear menu to toggle unsafe paste alerts thanks to Stella and Charlie. Michal upped the contrast for gray in our default style and Igor made sure we focus the relevant tab when notifications are clicked. Plus, we now replace notifications from the same tab and withdraw notifications when a tab is focused, so your notification center should be a lot less noisy. This release was really a group effort with several new contributors, so major shoutouts to everyone who worked on it!