posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2024



Quoting: Windows 10's End Is Nigh. Now's the Time to Get Used to Linux —

Unless you enjoy having to pay extra for something you already spent money on, you probably won’t want to stick with Windows 10 come October. Assuming your computer meets the Windows 11 requirements, you could upgrade to Microsoft's latest OS. I don't recommend it, though—when we need to publish articles on how to make Windows 11 less annoying, you know it’s bad. Even if you want it, though, you may not be able to get it. If your computer isn't supported by Windows 11, your only options are to force an upgrade (which we don't recommend) or buy a totally new computer.

A choice far easier on the wallet and the environment though is to switch to Linux, the open-source and free OS that will run without issue on your current machine. Linux has made amazing strides the past decade and has become positively user-friendly, without all the annoyances of Windows. In fact, we have a list of things that make Linux better than Windows.