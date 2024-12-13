Programming Leftovers
Miguel Young de la Sota ☛ Things You Never Wanted To Know About Go Interfaces
Lately I’ve been finding myself writing a bit of Go, and I’ve picked up various fun “layout secrets” that help inform how I write code to minimize hidden allocations, and generally be kind to the optimizer. This article is a series of notes on the topic.
This post is about Go implementation details, so they can probably break you at any time if you rely on it. On the other hand, Hyrum’s law is a bitch, so taking your chances may not be that bad. After all, they’re probably never going to be able to properly clean up the mess people made with //go:linkname with runtime symbols…
DJ Adams ☛ TASC Notes - Part 4
These are somewhat more detailed notes than normal that summarise The Art and Science of CAP part 4, one episode in a mini series with Daniel Hutzel to explore the philosophy, the background, the technology history and layers that support and inform the SAP Cloud Application Programming Model.
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Gist of Go: Pipelines
We've learned how to use goroutines and channels, now let's see how to assemple them into concurrent pipelines!
Andy Dote ☛ Outside In Design
Following on from my previous post about not having too much configuration, I want to talk about how I design software.
I try and follow what I call “outside in design”; I try and make something that requires the bare minimum amount of configuration to cover the most common of use-cases. Once this functionality is working, further configuration can be added to cover the next most common use cases.
Ruby 3.4.0 rc1 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.4.0-rc1.
Modular GC
Alternative garbage collector (GC) implementations can be loaded dynamically through the modular garbage collector feature. To enable this feature,
Jim Nielsen ☛ Making o(m)g:image Part I: Design Iterations
I blogged about my recent project omgimg.jim-nielsen.com and I figured I’d write more details about my process behind making it.
When the idea first struck, I jumped into Figma and started working out the idea. I had a pretty good idea of what I wanted: a quiz-like website that showed one question per page.
Python
Paolo Melchiorre ☛ My first DSF board meeting
Last night I attended my first meeting as a Django Software Foundation board member, and it was a great experience.
Essential Python web security
This series explores the critical security principles every Python web developer should know. While hard and fast rules like avoiding plaintext passwords and custom security algorithms are essential, a deeper understanding of broader security principles is equally important.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Julia Evans ☛ "Rules" that terminal programs follow
The first three (your operating system, shell, and terminal emulator) are all kind of known quantities – if you’re using bash in GNOME Terminal on Linux, you can more or less reason about how how all of those things interact, and some of their behaviour is standardized by POSIX.
R
Rlang ☛ How to Use drop_na to Drop Rows with Missing Values in R: A Complete Guide
Missing values are a common challenge in data analysis and can significantly impact your results if not handled properly. In R, these missing values are represented as NA (Not Available) and require special attention during data preprocessing.
Rlang ☛ Understanding Switch Statements in C Programming
A switch statement is a powerful control flow mechanism in C programming that allows you to execute different code blocks based on the value of a single expression. It provides a more elegant and efficient alternative to long chains of if-else statements when you need to compare a variable against multiple possible values.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppCCTZ 0.2.13 on CRAN: Maintenance
A new release 0.2.13 of RcppCCTZ is now on CRAN.
RcppCCTZ uses Rcpp to bring CCTZ to R. CCTZ is a C++ library for translating between absolute and civil times using the rules of a time zone. In fact, it is two libraries. One for dealing with civil time: human-readable dates and times, and one for converting between between absolute and civil times via time zones. And while CCTZ is made by Google(rs), it is not an official Surveillance Giant Google product. The RcppCCTZ page has a few usage examples and details. This package was the first CRAN package to use CCTZ; by now several others packages (four the last time we counted) include its sources too. Not ideal, but beyond our control.
