Lately I’ve been finding myself writing a bit of Go, and I’ve picked up various fun “layout secrets” that help inform how I write code to minimize hidden allocations, and generally be kind to the optimizer. This article is a series of notes on the topic.

This post is about Go implementation details, so they can probably break you at any time if you rely on it. On the other hand, Hyrum’s law is a bitch, so taking your chances may not be that bad. After all, they’re probably never going to be able to properly clean up the mess people made with //go:linkname with runtime symbols…