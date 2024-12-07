Latest From Peter Czanik and syslog-ng Insider
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ The syslog-ng newsletter looks odd
Recently I was asked why the syslog-ng newsletter looks odd. At first I did not even understand what is the problem. Then I realized that I kept using the same format for the past 14 years, that was optimized for UNIX terminals :-)
So, what is the problem? 14 years ago I was kindly asked by syslog-ng users to use plain text e-mails instead of HTML formatting. Of course it also means that there is no easy way to emphasize titles in the newsletter. For that I started to use a long list of hyphens under the titles, equal length to the title. It all looks perfect in a terminal window, which has fixed width fonts. It definitely looks odd in a GUI e-mail client, which does not use fixed width fonts.
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ The syslog-ng Insider 2024-12: FreeBSD audit; 4.8.1; conferences
The December syslog-ng newsletter is now on-line:
FreeBSD audit source for syslog-ng
Version 4.8.1 of syslog-ng is now available
Where should I present syslog-ng and sudo?
