Latest From Peter Czanik and syslog-ng Insider

Recently I was asked why the syslog-ng newsletter looks odd. At first I did not even understand what is the problem. Then I realized that I kept using the same format for the past 14 years, that was optimized for UNIX terminals :-)

So, what is the problem? 14 years ago I was kindly asked by syslog-ng users to use plain text e-mails instead of HTML formatting. Of course it also means that there is no easy way to emphasize titles in the newsletter. For that I started to use a long list of hyphens under the titles, equal length to the title. It all looks perfect in a terminal window, which has fixed width fonts. It definitely looks odd in a GUI e-mail client, which does not use fixed width fonts.