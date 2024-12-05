today's leftovers
Document Foundation ☛ Video: Government moving 30,000 PCs from Abusive Monopolist Microsoft to LibreOffice
Here’s a video from our recent LibreOffice Conference 2024. It details the ongoing migration of 30,000 PCs from Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office/365 to LibreOffice in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ The Quest to Remove My Name From ChatGPT
ChatGPT says Lunduke: is a Trans-Man, has a husband named Evan, has club feet, advocates for DEl policies, and (worst of all) loves backdoored Windows 11.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Notepad++ Has "Anti-Elon Musk" Release
Marketing software using extreme political stances is becoming increasingly common. What will the result be? More from
Tor ☛ Making new connections: from BridgeDB to Rdsys
For over a decade, BridgeDB was the reluctant champion helping users bypass censorship and connect to the open web. Released more than 11 years ago as a prototype, the bridge distribution mechanism surpassed its original lifespan, honorably serving the Tor community. However, as censorship techniques evolved, BridgeDB became overburdened with the many updates necessary to adapt to these new challenges. Over time, this led to an accumulation of technical debt and outdated code which made further improvements and maintenance increasingly difficult. It became clear that to keep up with the dynamic nature of anti-censorship work, Tor needed a more robust, flexible and easier to maintain solution.
Enter Rdsys: the next-generation bridge distribution system. Developed from the ground up, it incorporates the learnings from over 15 years of anti-censorship work to overcome the limitations of its predecessor. In October 2024, Tor completed the migration to Rdsys, retiring Bridge DB. This transition ensures a more flexible, maintainable, and user-friendly approach to bridge distribution, strengthening Tor's ability to counter censorship and making the web more accessible to those who need it most.
