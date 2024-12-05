today's leftovers

For over a decade, BridgeDB was the reluctant champion helping users bypass censorship and connect to the open web. Released more than 11 years ago as a prototype, the bridge distribution mechanism surpassed its original lifespan, honorably serving the Tor community. However, as censorship techniques evolved, BridgeDB became overburdened with the many updates necessary to adapt to these new challenges. Over time, this led to an accumulation of technical debt and outdated code which made further improvements and maintenance increasingly difficult. It became clear that to keep up with the dynamic nature of anti-censorship work, Tor needed a more robust, flexible and easier to maintain solution.

Enter Rdsys: the next-generation bridge distribution system. Developed from the ground up, it incorporates the learnings from over 15 years of anti-censorship work to overcome the limitations of its predecessor. In October 2024, Tor completed the migration to Rdsys, retiring Bridge DB. This transition ensures a more flexible, maintainable, and user-friendly approach to bridge distribution, strengthening Tor's ability to counter censorship and making the web more accessible to those who need it most.