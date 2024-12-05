A Promising New KDE Linux Distro Is Coming, But Who’s It For?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024



Quoting: Why is KDE Developing Its Own Flagship Linux Distro? —

If you love the Plasma desktop and don’t mind a little more distro fragmentation, I have good news and I have great news. KDE is developing its own flagship Linux distribution, currently code-named “Project Banana,” with the goal of presenting it as “The KDE operating system.” And there’s already a prototype.

But what exactly is Project Banana, how will it distinguish itself from the plethora of great KDE Plasma-powered distros already in existence, and why does it need to exist at all?