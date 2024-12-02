But I wondered: what is the body of the request DuckDB is sending? It would be cool if someone could use the root Overture URL as a starting point, rather than having to remember a subdomain.

I spun up a quick Rails app and started ATTACH-ing to localhost and interrogating the request. DuckDB fires a standard GET HTTP request; there’s nothing special about it. However, it does use a fairly unique user agent: “cpp-httplib/0.14.3”. This is the C++ library used by DuckDB. We can check a request’s user agent and respond with a static database file if it matches “cpp-httplib”.

Here’s what a Rails controller might look like: [...]