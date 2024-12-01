today's howtos
HowTo Geek ☛ You Can Use the Internet the Old-School Unixy Way With Shell Accounts
A shell account is what it sounds like: an account on a remote system that gives you access to a shell. You type commands at the shell and receive output in the terminal as you would in a terminal window on a modern Linux PC.
When regular people started to get access to the internet around the start of the 1990s, this was the only way to get on the net. Customers would dial into a remote machine, typically running some flavor of Unix, using a modem and a communications program. They could then access internet programs like email, Usenet, or text-mode web and Gopher browsers like Lynx. This was because most home computers didn't have TCP/IP stacks built in like modern OSes do. This meant that they couldn't connect directly to the internet.
You can see how ubiquitous shell accounts were in the early '90s in this 1993 episode of "The Computer Chronicles":
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Manage Storage and Disk Space on Ubuntu
It seems that no matter how big drives get, we’re always looking for more storage space. When you need to squeeze a few more bytes out of the storage devices on your Ubuntu system, these tools will show you where to look.
Make Use Of ☛ How to Completely Uninstall WSL on Windows 10 & 11 [Ed: Their "Linux" section has this at the top. How to remove Microsoft's attack on Linux... from Windows... to use Windows]
TechTarget ☛ How to choose between Windows 10 IoT and Linux [Ed: One has back doors; the other hasn't]
TechTarget ☛ How to test packet loss on Windows, macOS and Linux
TechTarget ☛ How to test firewall rules with Nmap
Using Nmap to identify potential shortfalls in the rules used to govern firewall performance gives teams an easy and cost-effective way to plug holes in their security frameworks.