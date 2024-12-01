A shell account is what it sounds like: an account on a remote system that gives you access to a shell. You type commands at the shell and receive output in the terminal as you would in a terminal window on a modern Linux PC.

When regular people started to get access to the internet around the start of the 1990s, this was the only way to get on the net. Customers would dial into a remote machine, typically running some flavor of Unix, using a modem and a communications program. They could then access internet programs like email, Usenet, or text-mode web and Gopher browsers like Lynx. This was because most home computers didn't have TCP/IP stacks built in like modern OSes do. This meant that they couldn't connect directly to the internet.

You can see how ubiquitous shell accounts were in the early '90s in this 1993 episode of "The Computer Chronicles":