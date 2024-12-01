HandBrake 1.9 Adds Support for Lossless VP9 Encoding, Intel QSV VVC Decoder

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 01, 2024



HandBrake 1.9 is here more than six months after HandBrake 1.8 and introduces an Intel QSV VVC hardware video decoder, support for lossless VP9 encoding, an ALAC audio encoder, Vorbis pass-through support, and a new option to enable AV1 screen content coding (SCC) on the Intel Lunar Lake QSV AV1 encoder.

This release also adds a preference to keep duplicated Blu-ray titles, as well as support for Max Duration of Scan titles for disc-based sources. It also improves the quality of burn-in subtitles and improves the scanning of DTS audio profiles.

