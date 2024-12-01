GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 592
**xkill** , **xload** , **xlogo** , **xlsatoms** , **xlsclients** ,
**xlsfonts** , **xmag** , **xman** , **xmessage** , **xmh** , **xmodmap** ,
**xmore** from the **x** software set of Slackware Linux.
shasum -a256=5742346cd9e14e8b7195ee7d31ac7df2202cb32b87568a13dab71b07e87c159a
-
-
Kernel Space
-
Aurélien Jarno ☛ UEFI Unified Kernel Image for Debian Installer on riscv64
On the riscv64 port, the default boot method is UEFI, with U-Boot typically used as the firmware. This approach aligns more closely with other architectures, which avoid developping riscv64 specific code. For advanced users, booting using U-Boot and extlinux is possible, thanks to the kernel being built with CONFIG_EFI_STUB=y.
-
-
Games
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Dungeon Clawler - 2024-11-27 Edition
Between 2024-11-20 and 2024-11-27 there were 15 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 161 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 9.3 % of total released titles. Usually every week I need to do a lot of sorting to remove all the junk shovelware and porn games, but this week’s batch is surprisingly clean. Nothing groundbreaking but quite a few games to consider. The one standing out this week is Dungeon Clawler, an excellent take on the roguelite dungeon crawler that integrates UFO catcher (claws) mechanics to grant you bonuses when you fight.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Barry Kauler ☛ xrdb fixed in container
Alfons reported that pClock (in the Personal menu category) does not work in the daedalus container.
The reason is that /usr/bin/pclock script runs "xrdb -query", which returns nothing, and pclock aborts with a syntax error. This is what xrdb is supposed to return: [...]
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Keyboard layout fix in Xephyr server
Forum member Caramel proposed a fix here:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=136739#p136739
I have implemented that, see github commit: [...]
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
KDE Gear 24.11.90 Available on Fedora 41 (COPR)
The Fedora KDE SIG is pleased to announce that KDE Gear 24.12 RC (24.11.90) is available on Fedora 41 via our @kdesig/kde-beta COPR repository
Enjoy!
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
The Register UK ☛ Zabbix urges upgrades after SQL injection bug disclosure
Tracked as CVE-2024-42327, the SQL injection bug scored a near-perfect 9.9 when assessed using the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSSv3) and can be exploited by users with API access.
The project's description of the vulnerability explained: "A non-admin user account on the Zabbix frontend with the default User role, or with any other role that gives API access can exploit this vulnerability.
-
Darren Goossens ☛ Pegasus mail for DOS in 2024: uudecode
So I used Pmail for DOS, plus PMSMTP32, it to send myself a zipped archive, and it got through fine. But here is what the email looked like in my modern webmail client: [...]
-