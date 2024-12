posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 01, 2024



Quoting: Sparky news 2024/11 - SparkyLinux —

The 11th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2024: – Linux kernel updated up to 6.12.1, 6.6.63-LTS, 6.1.119-LTS & 5.15.173-LTS – Sparky 2024.11 & 2024.11 Special Editions released

Preparation of next stable release 7.6 is on the way, stay tuned.

We started collecting money for our server for the next year.

Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects. Your donations help keeping them and us alive.