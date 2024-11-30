Security and Windows TCO
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (firefox-esr, redis, twisted, and tzdata), Fedora (firefox, nss, pam, rust-rustls, rust-zlib-rs, thunderbird, tuned, and xen), and SUSE (cobbler, kernel, libjxl-devel, libuv, postgresql12, postgresql14, postgresql15, python-waitress, seamonkey, tomcat, and tomcat10).
Windows TCO
The Record ☛ Uganda confirms cyberattack on central bank but minimizes extent of breach
Ugandan officials confirmed on Thursday that the country’s central bank system was hacked by financially-motivated cybercriminals .
The statement from Uganda’s Minister of State for Finance, Henry Musasizi, followed several media reports claiming that a Southeast Asian hacker group breached the Bank of Uganda’s accounts and stole as much as $17 million.
The Register UK ☛ INC Ransom claims NHS Alder Hey children's hospital attack
INC Ransom, the group that claimed responsibility for an attack on NHS Scotland in June this year, now claims to have stolen data from Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Bitdefender ☛ UK hospital resorts to paper and postpones procedures after cyberattack
Wirral University Teaching Hospital (WUTH), part of the NHS, revealed on Monday that it had suffered a cybersecurity incident that continues to cause problems, and has forced its hospitals to postpone appointments and scheduled procedures.
WUTH, which manages Arrowe Park Hospital, Clatterbridge Hospital, and Wirral Women and Children's Hospital, proactively isolated its IT systems when it first detected the threat, forcing it to revert to manual processes and the use of pen-and-paper.
