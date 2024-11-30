Security and Windows TCO

Wirral University Teaching Hospital (WUTH), part of the NHS, revealed on Monday that it had suffered a cybersecurity incident that continues to cause problems, and has forced its hospitals to postpone appointments and scheduled procedures.

WUTH, which manages Arrowe Park Hospital, Clatterbridge Hospital, and Wirral Women and Children's Hospital, proactively isolated its IT systems when it first detected the threat, forcing it to revert to manual processes and the use of pen-and-paper.