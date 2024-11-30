Debian, GNU, Fedora, and More

Tryton is a FOSS software suite which is highly modular and scalable. Tryton along with its standard modules can provide a complete ERP solution or it can be used for specific functions of a business like accounting, invoicing etc.

Debian packages for Tryton are being maintained by Mathias Behrle. You can follow him on Mastodon or get his help on Tryton related projects through MBSolutions (his own consulting company).

Freexian has been sponsoring Mathias’s packaging work on Tryton for a while, so that Debian gets all the quarterly bug fix releases as well as the security release in a timely manner.