Debian, GNU, Fedora, and More
Freexian Collaborators: Tryton 7.0 LTS reaches Debian trixie (by Mathias Behrle, Raphaël Hertzog and Anupa Ann Joseph)
Tryton is a FOSS software suite which is highly modular and scalable. Tryton along with its standard modules can provide a complete ERP solution or it can be used for specific functions of a business like accounting, invoicing etc.
Debian packages for Tryton are being maintained by Mathias Behrle. You can follow him on Mastodon or get his help on Tryton related projects through MBSolutions (his own consulting company).
Freexian has been sponsoring Mathias’s packaging work on Tryton for a while, so that Debian gets all the quarterly bug fix releases as well as the security release in a timely manner.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppAPT 0.0.10: Maintenance
A new version of the RcppAPT today. RcppAPT connects R to the C++ library behind the awesome
apt,
apt-get,
apt-cache, … commands (and their cache) which powering Debian, Ubuntu and other derivative
RcppAPT allows you to query the (Debian or Ubuntu) package dependency graph at will, with build-dependencies (if you have
deb-srcentries), reverse dependencies, and all other goodies. See the vignette and examples for illustrations.
GNU Projects
Fedora
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 48 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Week: 25 – 29 November 2024
Applications
Dedoimedo ☛ Subtitles not in sync with the playback? Let's fix that.
An internationally minded article, today. A handy, short tutorial showing how to offset incorrectly timed subtitle files to match with movie audio playback. Have fun.
So-called 'FSFE'