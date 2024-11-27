Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ Is a real-time OS right for your business?
With automation spanning virtually every sector of society, real-time capable operating systems (OS) are becoming critical across industries, from automotive and telecommunications, to industrial manufacturing. A real-time operating system (RTOS) ensures precise and deterministic responses, meeting strict timing requirements essential for safety and performance.
TecMint ☛ Understanding Ubuntu’s Event-Driven System Architecture
Ubuntu, developed by Mark Shuttleworth, is one of the most popular and widely used distributions worldwide. Being open-source and free, Ubuntu has frequent updates and annual releases, with contributions from thousands of developers who work on its development.
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 867
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 867 for the week of November 17 – 23, 2024.