Linux Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO to Launch ESP32-Based Gizmo with E-Paper Display, LoRa, and MagSafe Charging
The T5 E-Paper S3 Pro is a compact development board featuring the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 microcontroller alongside advanced capabilities. Designed for low-power applications, it integrates wireless connectivity, e-paper technology, and peripheral support
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Waveshare Development Boards Feature RP2350 with 100 Mbps Ethernet or 1.14-Inch LCD
Waveshare has introduced a series of microcontroller development boards based on the RP2350 chipset designed by Raspberry Pi. These boards cater to diverse development needs, offering features such as GPIO expandability, 100 Mbps Ethernet, and compact LCD displays.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ TANGO-7010 Series Featuring Intel 12th Gen i3 to i9 Cores and Triple 2.5GbE Ports
ICP Deutschland recently introduced the TANGO-7010 series, a compact mini PC powered by Intel 12th-generation Core processors. Designed for demanding applications, the series features efficient thermal management with a system fan and supports various storage interfaces.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Portable drone jammer uses a Raspberry Pi tactical Software Defined Radio
Media-Grizzly has created a Raspberry Pi-powered tactical SDR that has a built-in feature that can jam nearby drones at the flip of a switch.
-
CNX Software ☛ SparkFun introduces Quadband GNSS RTK Breakout board with Quectel LG290P module for high-precision navigation
SparkFun has released the Quadband GNSS RTK Breakout featuring the Quectel LG290P module designed for high-precision real-time kinematic (RTK) applications. It supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, and NavIC constellations, with the ability to simultaneously receive signals from L1, L2, L5, and L6/E6 frequency bands.
-
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Why Home Assistant?
I have many different "smart" devices at home and no centralized system to manage them all. Plus, I’m concerned about privacy and am an ardent Open Source proponent. I immediately decided to invest in Home Assistant.
In the first post of this series, I describe my current context and goals. The context includes a collection of 'smart' devices at home, each managed separately without a centralized system. My goals are to enhance privacy and control by adopting an open-source, local-first approach to home automation.
-
Beta News ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W costs just $7
Raspberry Pi has unveiled the Pico 2 W, a $7 microcontroller that integrates wireless capabilities, building on the success of the previously released Pico 2. Powered by the RP2350 microcontroller and featuring an Infineon CYW43439 modem, this device is tailored for Internet of Things (IoT) enthusiasts and professionals alike.