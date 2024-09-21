Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Upcoming I-Pi SMARC Embedded Prototype Kit Adopts Intel Amston Lake CPU

The I-Pi SMARC Amston Lake is a prototyping kit built on Intel’s Amston Lake architecture, designed to accelerate embedded system development. Key features include dual 2.5GbE LAN ports with Time-Sensitive Networking support and CAN interfaces for industrial applications.

ATOMS3R Dev Kit Equipped with 0.85″ color IPS screen and 6-axis IMU

The ATOMS3R development kit is a compact and versatile programmable controller based on the ESP32-S3-PICO-1-N8R8 module. Designed for embedded smart device applications, it combines robust processing power with built-in Wi-Fi, making it effective for a wide range of IoT and motion-sensing projects.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 24.04

 This tutorial will help you install Tor Browser, the anonymity-promising web browser derived from Firefox, on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We also included below how to update, how to make desktop shortcuts, and even how to contribute back to this amazing Free Software project. Now let's begin and happy surfing!

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.0a6

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Upcoming tablet input changes in Plasma Wayland

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 21, 2024

Quoting: Upcoming tablet input changes in Plasma Wayland – Vlad Zahorodnii's Blog —

This blog post provides the heads-up about planned tablet input changes that are brewing for Plasma 6.3. KWin provides support for the tablet input protocol, but things are different on the client side. Some apps support it, some do not. If an application supports the tablet input protocol, great, it will receive tablet input events as is. On the other hand, if the application does not support the tablet input protocol, then KWin will fake tablet input as pointer input. In Plasma 6.3, KWin will stop doing that and I think that we should briefly talk what led us to such a decision and what impact it will have.

Originally, when the tablet input protocol support had landed in KWin, there were still pretty few applications and toolkits that supported it. Emulating tablet input was a fairly reasonable decision, otherwise you would have likely not been able to use tablet in the Plasma Wayland session at all. As time went by, more and more clients gained native support for the tablet protocol. Unfortunately, in meanwhile, we had also started noticing various issues with tablet emulation.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

GNOME 46.5 Released with Mutter and GNOME Shell Improvements
The GNOME Project announced today the general availability of GNOME 46.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series to address more bugs and improve performance.
PREEMPT_RT in Mainline and Microsofters Trying to Use Rust to Destabilise Linux
a couple of updates
Linux 6.11
Sunday afternoon here in Vienna, and 6.11 is out
Fedora Linux 41 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.11 and GNOME 47
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 41 release for public testing to get a glimpse of the new features and report bugs.
today's howtos
several more howtos for the day
Sparky 7.5 Drops with Updated Packages
The lightweight Linux distro Sparky 7.5 is now available for download offering full Debian 12 compatibility and updated package base
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
Fresh from the July 28 DebConf24 conference in South Korea comes a new open-source community project, eLxr
GNOME 47 “Denver” Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 47 as the latest series of this acclaimed and beloved desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems bringing new features and improvements.
Proton 9.0-3 Released with Support for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Farlight 84
Valve released today Proton 9.0-3 as the latest stable release of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux systems.
Zorin OS 17.2 Is Out Now Powered by Linux Kernel 6.8 from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Zorin OS team announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17.2 as the second installment in the latest Zorin OS 17 series of this Ubuntu-based distribution targeting Windows users and Linux newcomers.
 
See Real-Time Power Consumption in Ubuntu’s Top Panel
If you’re looking for a no-fuss way to monitor real-time power consumption on your Ubuntu laptop, a new GNOME Shell extension makes it deliciously easy
Free and Open Source Software
It aims to improve your efficiency
This week in Plasma: polishing like mad
The core Plasma team has entered full-on bug-fixing mode until Plasma 6.2.1, and what a week of bug-fixes it was
Upcoming tablet input changes in Plasma Wayland
This blog post provides the heads-up about planned tablet input changes that are brewing for Plasma 6.3. KWin provides support for the tablet input protocol
Sad, sad state of Windows 11 - September 2024 problems
Every few months, I power on my test machine, emphasis test machine, and start the Windows 11 instance installed there
Games: Humble Bundle, GTA, God of War Ragnarök and More
Latest 8 from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.11, GNOME 47
Today, Canonical released the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) operating system for public testing ahead of the final release on October 10th, 2024.
today's leftovers
many topics
Distributions and Operating Systems: Many GNU/Linux Distros Listed
Updated lists and news
Open Hardware: Reverse Engineering, SparkFun, and Raspberry Pi
Some hardware projects
Mozilla: Firefox, Thunderbird, and Rust
Extensions and more
Red Hat Leftovers
Lots of self-promotional cruft
Security Leftovers and TCO
Windows TCO
Qt/KDE: Okteta, Ruqola, KD Reports, and More
Some KDE picks
Releases: Pulsar 1.121, PipeWire 1.2.4, pg_stat_kcache 2.3.0, and More
Some Free software news
Canonical as Pusher of Proprietary Software, Using Its Proprietary (a Proprietary Back End) Blob Distribution Platform
here we go again
Android Leftovers
ASUS Tinker Board 3 - A credit-card sized Rockchip RK3566 SBC with 12V to 19V DC input
5 Linux commands I use to keep my device running smoothly
Knowing what's going on under the hood of your Linux OS is essential for optimizing performance
Okteta got “Best Application” 2024 Akademy Award
The jury of this year’s KDE Akademy Awards, being by tradition representatives of last year’s winners, has selected the hex editor Okteta in the category “Best Application”
today's howtos
first batch of howtos
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Here’s our recommendations summarized in a legendary ratings chart
Sleeper OS – specialized distro derived from Debian
Sleeper OS is a specialized Linux distribution, derived from Debian, that caters specifically to low-memory resource
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Pi, and More
mostly hardware projects
Windows TCO: Ransomware, PowerShell, and Data Breaches
Microsoft still at it
today's leftovers
only 3 more links for now
LLVM 19.1.0 Released
big new release
Linux and Vulkan: Mesa VR and PanVK
Graphics news
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
only one on Windows TCO
Another Example of "Microsoft Hates Linux" and Winners Of The 2024 Tiny Games Contest
3 items for today
Latest Microsoft Openwashing and 'Linux' Foundation PR Cruft
fake "open"
Software: Valkey, PGP, and More
FOSS picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, August 2024
This report covers hrev57901 through hrev58042
GNU/Linux Leftovers
including some Ubuntu
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
many picks for today
Programming Leftovers
Programming links for today
Free Software Leftovers
software mostly for GNU/Linux
today's howtos
only a handful more
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
including new episode
A Couple Belated Akademy 2024 Reports
Two more Akademy writeups
Android Leftovers
The best Android tablet is now its lowest price of all time
Torvalds weighs in on 'nasty' Rust vs C for Linux debate
This is like vi vs Emacs with 'religious overtones,’ project chief laughs
GStreamer 1.24.8 Rolls Out with Bugs Fixes
GStreamer 1.24.8 multimedia framework rolls out with bug fixes for video encoding and software encoder enhancements
KD Reports 2.3.0
We’re pleased to announce the release of KD Reports 2.3.0, the latest version of our reporting tool for Qt applications
Here Are The Best New Features in Ubuntu 24.10
Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ will be released on October 13th, and as you’d expect from a new version of Ubuntu, it’s packed with new features
Questions Around Tor's Confidentiality
Confidentiality in doubt
Kubuntu 24.04 slowly but majorly improving
I am writing this review before the 24.04.1 release hitting me box. However, you may read it after the major point upgrade
curl 8.10.1
Welcome to this follow-up patch release
Latest Podcasts and Linux Format
3 new ones
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat, Python, and more
Open Hardware: Arduino and More
Some gadgets and projects
Security Leftovers
Security links for today
today's howtos
second batch of howtos
Games: Bundles, GOG, Valve, and More
Latest 8 articles from GamingOnLinux
Compact Linux Gaming Beast: MinisForum EM 780
The MinisForum EM 780 is a remarkable compact Linux gaming PC that delivers impressive performance in a small form factor
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
RebeccaBlackOS – Debian-based live distro
RebeccaBlackOS is a Debian-based live distribution which can be used to run Wayland desktop sessions
Smartphones Leaking Data
When you use smartphones from big tech companies, you’re often trading your privacy for convenience
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.11, Linux 6.6.52, and Linux 6.1.111
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.11 kernel
What is open-source and how does it benefit you?
From zero cost to the lack of limitations, the Linux operating system and open-source software may be worth looking into for the varied user-friendly benefits
Linus Torvalds advises open-source developers to pursue meaningful projects, not hype
The creator of Linux detailed the latest Linux updates at the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit Europe event
Nextcloud Hub 9 Released, Here’s What’s New
Nextcloud Hub 9, an open-source suite of collaboration and productivity tools, launches with enhanced privacy and improved design and features
IBM quietly axing thousands of jobs, source says
IBM has been laying off a substantial number of employees this week and is trying to keep it quiet, our sources have said
Linux (kernel): The trouble with iowait and hype-enhanced reviews for Linux patches
latest from LWN
today's howtos
only 4 howtos for now
Attracting and retaining Debian contributors
Carlos Henrique Lima Melara and Lucas Kanashiro gave a presentation
Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer
Prompting Client is the latest security effort for snap software, and acts as a companion to the new desktop Security Center app
Windows Users Can Get a Taste of Linux With These 5 Distros
there are many great distros for all kinds of workflows to help you make the transition easily
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles