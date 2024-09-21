posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 21, 2024



Quoting: Sad, sad state of Windows 11 - September 2024 problems —

Another fantastic journey of pointless ends. Such a travesty, such a waste of time. And all of it, completely unnecessary, too. Windows 11 is mostly UI changes for the sake of it, not well executed either, plus arbitrary limitations on usage. The worst offender is the super-slow Explorer, which takes forever to launch. You can work around it, as I've outlined in my article from two years ago (!), but the fact the whole thing is so badly sluggish is an insult to the software development domain.

Let's not forget broken updates, visual inconsistencies, and such. Amateurish drama, with no benefit. On the plus side, since I don't use Secure Boot, my Linux part of the setup remains untouched, Open-Shell works fine and has not been affected, most of my tweaks work, so if I need to do something, I can still have a modicum of efficiency and sanity. But the Explorer performance, the system tray, the so-called "modern" additions are so utterly slow and stupid, it's impossible to ignore them. That's, right there, the future for you. Anyway, I'm tired of this article. Take what you will from it. See you soon.