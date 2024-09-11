Games: Elsie, Spray Paint Simulator, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Elsie is a love letter to action-platformers with a roguelike twist that looks fantastic
Developed by Knight Shift Games with publishing by Playtonic Friends, Elsie is a fresh and very colourful looking love letter to action-platformers with a roguelike and it looks truly awesome. The release comes with Native Linux support. It should work great on Steam Deck too, with the developer previously giving away a Steam Deck too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Spray Paint Simulator looks like it will suck me in as badly as PowerWash Simulator did
For fans of the more casual side of gaming: just announced today is Spray Paint Simulator, one fans of PowerWash Simulator will probably also love and spend hours in. Coming to Steam sometime in 2025, it looks exactly like the chilled-out kind of thing I want.
GamingOnLinux ☛ An interview with the developers of the Heroic Games Launcher
Interested in a little background on the Heroic Games Launcher, how it came to be and what challenges it comes with? Here's an interview with some of the developers responsible.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dance of Dragons is the latest major update for War Thunder
A game I just love to sink hours into flying around in various planes and getting muddy in tanks, War Thunder has a new major update out now with Dance of Dragons. That grind though right? Sure does take forever.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Chill out with 'Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)' when it launches on October 7
Popcannibal have announced their latest chilled-out experience in Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop) will be launching on October 7th. The first game in the series is a much-loved little gem that has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam from over seven thousand user reviews.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mojang give an update on the future of Minecraft development
Minecraft is closing in on 15 years now, and so Mojang have given an update on where things stand and what their plans are for future development.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for APB Reloaded, Hunt: Showdown 1896, Yakuza 3 & 4
Valve released a new update to Proton Experimental for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux, that brings in a nice list of game fixes to get even more working.