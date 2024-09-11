posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 11, 2024



Quoting: Announcing Incus 6.5 | Stéphane Graber's website —

You can take the latest release of Incus up for a spin through our online demo service at: https://linuxcontainers.org/incus/try-it/

And as always, my company is offering commercial support on Incus, ranging from by-the-hour support contracts to one-off services on things like initial migration from LXD, review of your deployment to squeeze the most out of Incus or even feature sponsorship. You’ll find all details of that here: https://zabbly.com/incus