GNU/Linux Leftovers
Semi Engineering ☛ Exploring Machine Learning Enabled Microcontrollers As An Alternative To Linux-Based MPUs
In today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape, the distinction between microcontrollers (MCUs) and micro processors (MPUs) is blurring with the introduction of high-performance Arm Cortex M processors. A compelling proposition emerges when a highly integrated device, PSOC™ Edge MCU, combines the power of the Cortex®M55 with advanced graphic peripherals, DSP Helium, and a neural network Ethos™-U55. This combination provides MPUlike capabilities but maintains the system design simplicity of an MCU. The integration of the PSOC™ Edge paves the way for a paradigm shift in embedded system design, where the traditionally MPU-dominated Cortex®A5 or Cortex®A7 can be replaced. By leveraging the CortexM55’s high-performance and power-efficient core together with DSP capabilities, neural network acceleration, and GPUs, a new era of compact and intelligent devices can be created.
EIN Presswire ☛ HelpWire Adds Linux Support in Newest Update
HelpWire’s newest update implements Linux support for both hosts and clients. As is the case with Windows and macOS, Linux users can connect to other operating systems and still utilize the full set of HelpWire’s features.
The need for remote support software is especially relevant in Linux, which is popular among IT workers and highly complex. With high-quality remote support made possible by HelpWire, workplaces also have an incentive to switch to Linux and reduce expenses on paid operating systems.
HowTo Geek ☛ Easily Run Linux Virtual Machines for Free On Your Mac With UTM
ZDNet ☛ How to access Linux NFS share folders from MacOS
The New Stack ☛ Rust, Linux, SLOs and All Things Performance at P99 CONF
P99 CONF is a free virtual conference that’s all about performance. Thousands of latency-obsessed engineers from around the world come together for P99 CONF each year. It’s purely technical, intentionally virtual, highly interactive and open source-focused.
The Register UK ☛ Fedora 41 beset by puzzling Pi problems
This isn't the first time this has happened. About a year ago, a couple of outstanding Pi-related bugs caused Fedora 39 to be delayed, including two boot-up related bugs, one a graphics issue and the other about booting from SD card, as Linux specialists Phoronix reported at the time.
One of this release's blockers dates back to then. The Pi has no Real-Time Clock, so when it boots, it doesn't know what time it is until it connects to the [Internet]. Before that, the time that Linux knows about is essentially random, and if it's before the time that some Fedora packages were certified with GPG, the setup process fails.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Silicon Angle ☛ SUSE enhances Rancher Prime with new observability features for Kubernetes management
Open-source enterprise software firm SUSE S.A. today announced new observability capabilities for its Rancher Prime solution for Kubernetes environments that enhance full-stack visibility and troubleshooting.
