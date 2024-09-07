GNU/Linux Leftovers

HelpWire’s newest update implements Linux support for both hosts and clients. As is the case with Windows and macOS, Linux users can connect to other operating systems and still utilize the full set of HelpWire’s features.

The need for remote support software is especially relevant in Linux, which is popular among IT workers and highly complex. With high-quality remote support made possible by HelpWire, workplaces also have an incentive to switch to Linux and reduce expenses on paid operating systems.