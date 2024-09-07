Free Software Leftovers
Medevel ☛ Sorry Cypress is a Self-hosted Open-source Test Automation and Free Cypress Dashboard Alternative
What is Cypress Dashboard?
Cypress Dashboard is a cloud-based service for managing and analyzing test results from Cypress, a web application testing framework.
Medevel ☛ Observable Framework: A Free Static Site Generator Tailored for Data Engineers
Transform Data into Interactive Dashboards with Observable Framework
Arduino ☛ Giving a teenage pet turtle a synthetic pizza-ordering voice
If B. F. Skinner’s famous research proved anything, it is that virtually all animals are capable of some degree of training. Training is really just taking advantage of an animal’s natural inclination to adapt for survival, which is something all living organisms do.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.36: Best GNU/Linux Terminals, Arch Repos, backdoored Windows Recall Fiasco and More
There is a new Maker's corner from this week
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice 24.2.6 available for download, for the privacy-conscious user
Berlin, 5 September 2024 – LibreOffice 24.2.6, the sixth minor release of the free, volunteer-supported office productivity suite for office environments and individuals, the best choice for privacy-conscious users and digital sovereignty, is available at https://www.libreoffice.org/download for Windows, macOS and Linux.
