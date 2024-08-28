Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Chromium as Risk

The biggest change of Calligra 4.0 is a modern look and feel thanks to the port to Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6, and the major UI overhaul featuring a new sidebar design, which is available for the Calligra Words, Calligra Sheets, and Calligra Stage components.

4MLinux 46 is here more than five months after 4MLinux 45 to integrate the 4MServer edition into the main 4MLinux edition allowing users to set a very lightweight HTTP/FTP server, based on BusyBox, Apache, MariaDB, PHP, Perl, Python, and Ruby technologies, without having to download a separate ISO image.

MSI recently introduced the MS-C918S, a palm-sized Box PC that integrates the Intel Alder Lake-N N100 processor, offering an ultra low-power, fanless solution for various computing needs. This device is notable for its compact size and is particularly aimed at applications such as kiosks, digital signage, and other environments where space is limited.

Toradex has announced the launch of the Verdin Evaluation Kit and has released detailed specifications for the upcoming Aquila iMX95 System on Module. Both products are built around the powerful NXP i.MX 95 SoC, showcasing enhanced processing capabilities and advanced features tailored for sophisticated embedded computing applications.

The August 2024 release of DietPi v9.7 brings a series of enhancements, bug fixes, and a major kernel upgrade for devices utilizing the RK3588 SoC. This minor update focuses on improving system stability and user experience, particularly for ODROID and NanoPi devices.

The newly launched Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Lite Vision Kit, powered by the Qualcomm QCS5430 processor, is engineered for high-performance computing. It supports a diverse array of IoT applications, from robotics and industrial handhelds to retail solutions, cameras, and drones.

ICP Deutschland recently showcased the QBiP-N97A, a 3.5″ SubCompact Embedded Motherboard designed for various industrial applications, including automation systems and point-of-sale terminals. This motherboard features DDR5 memory support, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, and SATA 6Gb/s support for storage.