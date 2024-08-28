Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Chromium as Risk
Jeremy Cherfas ☛ Never endin’ mendin’
So, I set Fido to work and some time later was presented with a lovely list of 173 broken links1 on my site, handily formatted to make it really rather easy to find each one and do something about it. And that’s what I’ve been doing, each one by hand.
Education
Doug Jones ☛ XOXO Roundup - Doug Jones
Reading these posts, I got a dose of second hand excitement about the open web and the energy to continue to build it into the thing we all want.
Rlang ☛ Creating R Functions workshop
Title: Creating R Functions
Date: Thursday, September 26th, 18:00 – 20:00 CEST (Rome, Berlin, Paris timezone)
Chromium
Security Week ☛ Google Warns of Exploited Chrome Vulnerability
The issue, tracked as CVE-2024-7965 (CVSS score of 8.8), is described as an inappropriate implementation in the V8 JavaScript engine that allows a remote attacker to exploit heap corruption via crafted HTML pages.
Cyble Inc ☛ Google Fixes Chrome Zero-Day Vulnerability (CVE-2024-7965)
CVE-2024-7965 targets the V8 JavaScript engine integral to Chrome. The zero-day vulnerability arises from a problematic implementation that allows attackers to exploit heap corruption via specially crafted HTML pages. With a CVSS score of 8.8, this flaw represents a severe risk, potentially compromising the confidentiality and integrity of affected systems.
