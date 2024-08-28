today's leftovers
Red Hat / IBM
Red Hat ☛ Building multi-architecture container images on OpenShift Container Platform clusters
In this article we'll explore how to make use of the built-in build capabilities available in Red Hat OpenShift 4 in a multi-arch compute environment, and how to make use of nodeSelectors to schedule builds on nodes of the architecture of our choosing.
Red Hat Enables OpenStack to Run Natively on OpenShift Platform
Red Hat this week made generally available an instance of the open-source OpenStack framework that runs natively on Kubernetes clusters.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Join industry experts at Data and Hey Hi (AI) Masters
Canonical’s new event brings you hands-on workshops from NVIDIA, Intel, Google, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft and Dell Join us this October 1-2 as we host our inaugural Data and Hey Hi (AI) Masters event. Streamed online, the conference will be a two-day deep dive into the latest innovations in machine learning, data science, and data solutions.
There are dozens, even hundreds of Hey Hi (AI) events happening this year, so why should you attend this one? The answer’s in the question. These events have become prolific because of the overwhelming hype surrounding AI.
Data and Hey Hi (AI) Masters is different. It’s about what happens when great engineers and data scientists put their minds together to deliver real-world outcomes. No speculation, no hyperbole – only real, practical insights and exciting use cases from industry leaders. Our goal is to equip attendees with useful knowledge and best practices to help drive meaningful value with data and Hey Hi (AI) at scale.
The title is no accident either. There is no Hey Hi (AI) without data, which is why we’ll be covering the entire data and Hey Hi (AI) stack, including everything from choosing your database to deploying GenAI in production.
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 854
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 854 for the week of August 18 – 24, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Devices
-
Rachel J Kwon ☛ Radicalized by a soap dispenser
I have a similar feeling about things that are marketed as “smart” just because they are connected to wifi. We didn’t have heat or hot water for the first week of living in our current building (it was winter) because the apartment lord1 had renovated the building prior to our lease. When we pressed for an answer, the reason given was that “the boiler was not connected to wifi.”
Adafruit ☛ Is it time to update the Open Hardware Definition for AI or make a parallel one for AI?
Hey open-source hardware makers! It might be time to update the Open Hardware Definition, it’s over 10 years old (here is my post on MAKE Magazine from February 10th, 2011). A lot has changed in the last 10+ years for open-source hardware and open-source software, and some things have not! There was/is an Open Source Hardware (OSHW) Definition 1.1 draft, but has not been updated on the wiki since December 10, 2018.
While there are a few things I’d update on the Open Hardware Definition 1.0 my focus is on adding something to address AI/ChatGPT/humans working with LLMs, etc. I’m going to propose the same thing that I’ve attempted to have the Open Source Initiative consider for their OSI + AI license / definition. Here’s a blog post about that as well. The goal is sharing which exact tools were used and in what ways to allow others to replicate (and iterate) with AI/LLMs, etc. it’s a little different than commenting code, or publishing code under an open-source license, but the intent can be the same.
Security
Linuxiac ☛ Security Alert: Keylogging Plugin Discovered in Pidgin Messaging App
Critical warning: Pidgin users warned of ss-otr plugin containing a keylogger, shares screenshots. Immediate uninstall is advised.
Security Week ☛ China’s Volt Typhoon Hackers Caught Exploiting Zero-Day in Servers Used by ISPs, MSPs
Malware hunters catch Chinese APT Volt Typhoon exploiting a zero-day in Versa Director servers used by ISPs and MSPs.
ADF ☛ New, Low-Cost Cyberattack Challenges African Security Experts
Cyberattackers are using a new, low-cost weapon to disrupt internet access to media sites across Africa — one that is difficult to defend against and rapidly proliferating. The method of attack, called a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), is a time-tested way to shut down sites by overwhelming their systems with incoming internet traffic.
