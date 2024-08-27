Proprietary Chaos (Microsoft Mostly)

Microsoft Bing Copilot has falsely described a German journalist as a child molester, an escapee from a psychiatric institution, and a fraudster who preys on widows.

Martin Bernklau, who has served for years as a court reporter in the area around Tübingen for various publications, asked Microsoft Bing Copilot about himself. He found that Microsoft's AI chatbot had blamed him for crimes he had covered.

In a video interview (in German), Bernklau recently recounted his story to German public television station Südwestrundfunk (SWR).