posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 27, 2024



Quoting: Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Injects €686,400 into FreeBSD —

Sovereign Tech Fund, a funding pot supported financially by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and hosted by the German Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation, has once again been one of Open Source’s great friends and supporters.

After providing €1 million in financial support to GNOME at the end of last year and investing €203K in GStreamer and €157K in FFmpeg earlier this year, the company is now making another impressive donation to the open-source ecosystem.

The FreeBSD Foundation has announced a €686,400 investment from STF to enhance the FreeBSD operating system’s infrastructure and security.