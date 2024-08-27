Based on the latest Kodi 21.1 “Omega” release, CoreELEC 21.1 is here to introduce support for more Amlogic hardware, including the Ugoos AM8 (Pro), Ugoos SK1, Tencent Aurora 5X, X96 X10, and Kinhank/Orbsmart G1. Users can now install CoreELEC on these devices and enjoy a powerful Kodi media center experience.

