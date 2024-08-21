GNOME Intentions and Kolibri

This is going to be a bit of a sporadic blog post covering XDG Intents, GSoC and few other updates from GNOME goings on.

XDG Intents

Most end-user platforms have something they call an intent system or something approximating the idea. Implementations vary somewhat, but these often amount to a high-level desktop or application action coupled to a URI or mime-type. There examples of fancy URIs like sms:555-1234?body=on%20my%20way that can do intent-like things, but intents are higher-level, more purposeful and certainly not restricted to metadata shoehorned into a URI.

I'm going to approach this like the original proposal by David Faure and the discussions that followed, by contrasting it with mime-types and then demonstrating what the files for some real-world use cases might look like.

The Landscape

Let's start with the mime-apps Specification. For desktop environments mime-types are, most of all, useful for associating content with applications that can consume it. Once you can do that, the very next thing you want is defaults and fallback priorities. Now can you double-click stuff to have your favourite application open it, or right-click to open it with another of your choice. Hooray.