FreeDOS: Retro and Status Report

I am looking at using a pi as an adjunct to a FreeDOS retrocomputing box. Put simply, FreeDOS versions of things like SSH are limited, so now and again I want to get to the wider world the best thing is to go via an intermediary machine. A pi has low power usage, and I have an old one (a 1B, I think it is) that is of limited use. But ‘of course it runs NetBSD’, so …