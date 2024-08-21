FreeDOS: Retro and Status Report
-
Darren Goossens ☛ Pi stuff
I am looking at using a pi as an adjunct to a FreeDOS retrocomputing box. Put simply, FreeDOS versions of things like SSH are limited, so now and again I want to get to the wider world the best thing is to go via an intermediary machine. A pi has low power usage, and I have an old one (a 1B, I think it is) that is of limited use. But ‘of course it runs NetBSD’, so …
-
FreeBSD ☛ FreeBSD Status Report Second Quarter 2024 | The FreeBSD Project
It has been very difficult to publish this status report within the usual schedule: indeed we are late. Unfortunately many of us have been busy with a lot of stuff, both inside and outside FreeBSD, thus some reports arrived late and report publication was slower than usual. Hopefully, this quarter was an exception and next quarter we will already be back on track, with 2024Q3 report published within October 2024.