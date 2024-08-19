Free and Open Source Software
ren - takes find-formatted lines via standard input, and batch renames them - LinuxLinks
By default, it outputs a diff-preview of the renamed files and directories to standard output, and with a flag it can rename the files and directories.
Much of the functionality, and the overall structure of the source code, was borrowed from sd. ren began as a fork of sd.
This is free and open source software.
Maverick Model 3D - triangle-based 3D model editor - LinuxLinks
Maverick Model 3D is a 3D model editor that supports skeletal and vertex frame animations.
It is based on Misfit Model 3D that was developed by Kevin Worcester from 2004 to 2009.
This is free and open source software.
Cloudmin - manage virtual systems running virtualization technology - LinuxLinks
Cloudmin is designed for use by VPS hosting companies that sell virtual systems to their customers, but is also suited for anyone who wants to get into virtualization for application management, testing, controlling a cluster of Virtualmin hosts, or just to learn about cloud computing.
Cloudmin supports additional logins called system owners, who can be given limited access to a subset of virtual systems, and can be restricted in the actions that they perform. Owners can have limits set on their disk, RAM and CPU usage that apply across all their virtual systems, either defined on a per-owner limit or from a plan.
There are two versions of Cloudmin available, one of which is open source software.
CharMorph - character creation tool for Blender - LinuxLinks
This addon reimplements most of MB-Lab’s features, but it currently does not contain any MB-Lab code. It uses a different database format and other internal differences, as well as less hard coded features.
It is planned that CharMorph won’t be limited to humanoids. Animals and other creatures are welcome at CharMorph too.
This is free and open source software.