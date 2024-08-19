Review: Liya 2.0

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 19, 2024



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

The default applications are a mix of Cinnamon, Arch and its underpinnings, including access to the AUR, and Hisham's selections. Cinnamon contributions include the Nemo file manager and its Actions Centre; the Pix photo viewer; xed text editor; the GNOME Terminal; and the Celluloid video player. Hisham has chosen Brave as the browser, Geary as the e-mail client, and the free version of OnlyOffice as the office suite. Also included are the Ulauncher application launcher; Vim, for those who prefer that sort of thing; Deluge for BitTorrent; Bleachbit (for the intrepid); and Exaile for music.

Brave and OnlyOffice are intriguing choices, though Ulauncher and Geary aren't common, either. Brave seemed to work as it was supposed to, though it didn't seem any lighter than Firefox. I know OnlyOffice a little (I've worked my way through most office suites, free and paid, in a vain attempt to liberate myself from LibreOffice's annoyances), and it's fine, but not appreciably different from LibreOffice. Geary, thanks to Google's security witchcraft, wouldn't recognize the Gmail account I use for these reviews, so it was easier to set up a Brave progressive web app (PWA) and run Gmail through it. Ulauncher was a pleasant surprise, though I wish it was as easy to set up to access files and documents as it is on the Albert launcher.