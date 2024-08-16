PostgreSQL: Pigsty Supplementary APT/YUM Repository, Pgpool-II, and WAL-G

WAL-G team is happy to announce the release of WAL-G 3.0.3

Major feature of this release is full support for OrioleDB. WAL-G supported block-level incremental backups since v0.1.3, but it previously treated OrioleDB data as a collection of unknown files. Now WAL-G understands if OrioleDB is installed into cluster and makes efficient backup copies of OrioleDB data. Thanks to Supabase engineers for working on WAL-G.