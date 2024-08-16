PostgreSQL: Pigsty Supplementary APT/YUM Repository, Pgpool-II, and WAL-G
PostgreSQL ☛ Pigsty Supplementary APT/YUM Repository with 254 additional PostgreSQL Extensions!
Pigsty v3.0 (beta) introduces a public YUM/APT repository, featuring 121 pre-packaged RPM extension packages and 133 DEB extension packages.
In conjunction with the official PGDG YUM/APT repositories, users now have access to 333 PostgreSQL extensions, with 326 available on RHEL and 312 on Debian/Ubuntu, out-of-box with the default OS package manager.
PostgreSQL ☛ WAL-G 3.0.3 released
WAL-G team is happy to announce the release of WAL-G 3.0.3
Major feature of this release is full support for OrioleDB. WAL-G supported block-level incremental backups since v0.1.3, but it previously treated OrioleDB data as a collection of unknown files. Now WAL-G understands if OrioleDB is installed into cluster and makes efficient backup copies of OrioleDB data. Thanks to Supabase engineers for working on WAL-G.
PostgreSQL ☛ Pgpool-II 4.5.3, 4.4.8, 4.3.11, 4.2.18 and 4.1.21 released.