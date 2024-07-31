posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2024,

updated Jul 31, 2024



Quoting: Making sense of font selection – Wolthera.info —

It’s been a while since my last blog post regarding text. Since then I’ve been working on the on-canvas text tool, as well as multiple reworks for rich text editing, the actual text properties docker for this rich text editing, and finally I’ve done a talk at the Libre Graphics Meeting about my work on the text tool.

I’m now at the point that I’m going over each property and thoroughly polish it. Because I’m also doing frequent updates on the krita-artists forum, I’m hoping to punctuate each polish session with an introduction to the property, and because I also have a lot of technical things to talk about, I’ll be making technical blog posts alongside that, of which this will be the first.

So the first thing that needed to be tackled after putting together the basic text properties docker and the related interaction is font selection. Krita’s text tool is based on SVG+CSS, and uses FontConfig to select fonts. Typically, a font selection widget will show the list fonts, and in some cases, it organises this in two dropdowns, where the first is the font family, and the second a sub family, like italic or bold. So obviously there’s meta data for this, right, and you should just plug that in the right places, and everything’s peachy? Well, we do have a lot of meta data…