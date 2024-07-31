Another Outage Hits Microsoft: A Few Days After Crowdstrike Crash, Tech Giant's 365 Services Face Issues

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2024



Microsoft's 365 services are once again under the spotlight due to ongoing performance issues, leaving users grappling with degraded service and access challenges. The tech giant has acknowledged the problem, and efforts are underway to mitigate the impact and restore normalcy.

On Tuesday, numerous users began reporting issues with Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook and other applications. Microsoft's 365 Status account on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the disruptions, stating, "We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features. More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin centre."

