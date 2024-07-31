Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Particle Launches Tachyon SBC with AI accelerator and 5G Connectivity

Particle introduced the Tachyon on Kickstarter today, a 5G-connected single-board computer designed to embed intelligence into various devices. This credit card-sized computer features a Qualcomm Snapdragon System on Module and an AI accelerator, combining advanced edge computing capabilities with Particle’s edge-to-cloud IoT infrastructure.

W55RP20-EVB-PICO: Integrating W5500 TCP/IP Controller and RP2040

The W55RP20-EVB-Pico evaluation board combines the W55RP20 MCU with the W5500 wired TCP/IP controller and the RP2040 from the Raspberry Pi Pico. This allows it to support both Raspberry Pi Pico functionalities and Ethernet capabilities.

9to5Linux

Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 Is Now Available for Ubuntu Phone Users

Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 is here six months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 update as the fifth stable update based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series. To update your devices, go to System Settings > Updates.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 28th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

news

Another Outage Hits Microsoft: A Few Days After Crowdstrike Crash, Tech Giant's 365 Services Face Issues

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2024

Microsoft's 365 services are once again under the spotlight due to ongoing performance issues, leaving users grappling with degraded service and access challenges. The tech giant has acknowledged the problem, and efforts are underway to mitigate the impact and restore normalcy.

On Tuesday, numerous users began reporting issues with Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook and other applications. Microsoft's 365 Status account on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the disruptions, stating, "We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features. More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin centre."

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Funtoo Linux Project Being Discontinued?
Funtoo Linux to end? Founder Daniel Robbins announces the project's closure in August
This Linux distro is inspired by Windows' UI - and it works surprisingly well
Deepin is the way to go
Making sense of font selection
It’s been a while since my last blog post regarding text
OpenSUSE Aeon Desktop Enhances Security With Full Disk Encryption
Full Disk Encryption Comes to Aeon Desktop
Debian-Based eLxr Distribution Announced for Edge Deployments
Open source eLxr offers a seamless operating environment for edge-to-cloud deployments
Games: Linux Distros Evolution over time and oldies
Some gaming news
Let's not celebrate CrowdStrike -- let's point to a better way
If you read the news, went to work, or boarded a plane in the last few days
Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is a Smashing Linux Distro Release
Are you ready to try something different? Vanilla OS 2 offers exactly that
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.11 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.11 kernel series.
Wine 9.14 Released
The Wine development release 9.14 is now available
 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
LabPlot funded through NGIO Core Fund
This year we applied to NLnet’s NGI Zero Core open call for proposals in February 2024
Another Outage Hits Microsoft: A Few Days After Crowdstrike Crash, Tech Giant's 365 Services Face Issues
leaving users grappling with degraded service and access challenges
10 things I always do immediately after installing Linux - and why
I've tested countless Linux distributions over the years
What is sudo in Linux and why is it so important?
Here's how to use this powerful tool
New HowTos in PCLinuxOS Magazine
3 howtos for today
Repo Review: GNU TeXmacs
GNU TeXmacs is a free/libre scientific document editor, designed to create beautiful technical documents using a WYSIWYG interface
PCLinuxOS Screenshots, Fonts, and More
Some PCLinuxOS news
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
IBM, Shows, Open Data, and more
Software: pgAdmin 4 v8.10, LibreOffice News, Web, GNOME and More
Some Free software news
Revisionism About Linux and NVIDIA’s Open-Source Linux Drivers
kernel centric news picks
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Linux Mint is Better than Ubuntu Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux With Linux Mint 22
Ubuntu centric news
Security Leftovers
incidents, compensation, patches
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks
Outlines of KDE Work for July 2024 or Summer (Week 9)
Some KDE development reports
Open Hardware/Modding: Making USB Blaster Clones Work For Linux, Arduino Projects, Seeed Studio and More
Some hardware picks
today's howtos
many howtos for the afternoon
Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 Is Now Available for Ubuntu Phone Users
The UBports Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based privacy and freedom-respecting mobile operating system for smartphones and tablets.
7 Amazing Things You Can Do with a Linux Home Server
Linux can run almost everywhere. If something does not run Linux, it can be made to
Android Leftovers
Google Play Collections rolling out with these Android apps supported
LattePanda Mu Intel N100 SoM and carrier board review – Part 2: Ubuntu 24.04
We’ve now had time to test the LattePanda Mu Intel N100 board with Ubuntu 24.04 to see how it performs in Linux with the following tests
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks
today's leftovers
Free software and more
GNU Taler v0.12 released
Our work is co-funded by the European Commissions and the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI)
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Some IBM stuff
Security and Windows TCO
Some security posts
Hardware: Adeept, ODrive, Purism, Raspberry Pi Pico
hardware news with Linux focus
today's howtos
many howtos
Polychromatic 0.9.2 Front-End for OpenRazer Released
Polychromatic 0.9.2 open-source management front-end for OpenRazer rolls out key fixes and a new OpenRazer config option
GStreamer 1.24.6 Enhances FFmpeg 7.0 Compatibility
GStreamer 1.24.6 open-source multimedia framework offers essential bug fixes & security updates
Hyprland Made Its Way to Debian’s Repositories
Hyprland tiling Wayland compositor has been accepted into Debian and is now part of its unstable repositories
DreamQuest N95 Mini PC Running Linux: Benchmarks
This is a multi-part blog looking at a DreamQuest N95 Mini PC running Linux
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only include free and open source software here
Top 13 Open Source Speech Recognition/TTS/STT/ Systems
This is changing, today there are a lot of open source speech tools and libraries that you can use right now
The Unintended Consequences Linux’s Wayland Adoption Will Have on BSD
Does Wayland becoming the defacto standard display server for Linux serve to marginalize BSD
This Linux distro isn't the easiest to use, but it's one of the most rewarding
NixOS isn't your typical Linux distribution
Games: Please, Touch The Artwork 2, Alien: Rogue Incursion (VR), and More
4 articles from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's howtos
only 4 more howtos for now
Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” Released with Hybrid Debian Base, Here’s What’s New
After more than a year in the works, Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” has been released today for this Debian-based operating system built with simplicity in mind and offering a vanilla GNOME desktop experience.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 28th, 2024
The 198th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 28th, 2024.
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks for the day
today's leftovers
mix of many GNU/Linux related topics
Android Leftovers
Google starts rolling out Android Cross-device services - PhoneArena
Windows TCO: ClownFlare, Cyberattack, and Secure Boot
3 more stories
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Linux Mint 22 – subtle but desirable improvements to an already powerful operating system
Linux Mint is not known for continuously releasing many gadgets and a plethora of new internal and visual changes
Forlinx FET3576-C Rockchip RK3576 SoM powers feature-rich OK3576-C board for AIoT applications
In terms of software, the SoM is compatible with Linux 6.1.57 and Android and supports multi-task and multi-scenario parallel processing
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
There are so many terminal emulators available for Linux that the choice is, frankly, bamboozling
Review: SysLinuxOS 12.4
SysLinuxOS is a Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution designed for system administrators
What I did in KDE/Plasma Mobile land in July-ish
As an exciting update, near the end of June (the 25th to be exact) I got accepted to the KDE dev team
What’s Come of Lubuntu as of its 24.04 Release?
Lubuntu 24.04 was released along with the other Ubuntu flavored back in April 2024
KDE Snaps, Kubuntu, Debian updates and “Oh no, not again..”
This week our family suffered another loss with my brother in-law
GNU/Linux Now at 16.2% in India (Desktops and Laptops) [original]
This means that Windows is quickly losing its "monopoly-like" status
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles