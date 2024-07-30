Programming Leftovers
Medevel ☛ Openreads - Books Tracker written in Flutter that Respects your privacy.
Openreads is a privacy oriented and open source cross-platform app written in Flutter available for Android and iOS for keeping track of your books.
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 14: C++ Code Model Update
In this article, we will take a look at some of the more interesting improvements to Qt Creator's C/C++ support since our last update.
LWN ☛ Git 2.46.0 released
Version 2.46.0 of the Git
source-code management system has been released. This release seems to
consist of a long list of interface and performance improvements rather
than big new features; see the announcement for the details.
Medevel ☛ Nostradamus 🧠: Free and Open-Source Machine Learning Tool for Analyzing Software Defect Reports
Nostradamus is an open source application for analyzing software defect reports extracted from bug tracking systems.
Medevel ☛ Testsigma - Free App to Automate Web and Mobile testing
Testsigma is an open-source, extensible test automation platform that works out of the box. Rapidly(5X faster) automate web, mobile app, and API tests in plain English.
Medevel ☛ Julia Language: A Hidden Gem for Data Science and Data Engineering
Julia is a high-level, high-performance programming language developed specifically for numerical and scientific computing. Launched in 2012, it combines the ease of use of Python with the speed of C. Julia's design revolves around performance, with a just-in-time (JIT) compiler, allowing it to execute code efficiently.
R
Rlang ☛ Taking Treatment Effects Analysis and Visualisation to Higher Levels with R
This blog is a new function, treatment_model that have been added to the Dyn4cast package. The function provides means for enhanced estimation of propensity score and treatments effects from randomized controlled designed experiments.
Rlang ☛ Mastering the map() Function in R
Rlang ☛ Stratified Sampling in R: A Practical Guide with Base R and dplyr
Stratified sampling is a technique used to ensure that different subgroups (strata) within a population are represented in a sample.
Rlang ☛ Applications of Machine Learning in Pharma: From Drug Design to Clinical Trials
Machine Learning is transforming how we design drugs, model diseases, develop treatments, and conduct clinical trials. We recently collaborated with IIMCB to carry out augmented RNA-Ligand binding prediction with machine learning. Learn more about our work in this blog post.
