Programmming and Standards Leftovers
-
Teleport ☛ Device Trust for the Web: The Hard Parts
This post will tell you how we brought device trust to the Web, some of the difficulties behind it and what we've done to solve it.
-
Rlang ☛ How to Concatenate Strings in R
Hello, R users! Today, we’re going to talk about a fundamental yet essential aspect of data manipulation: concatenating strings. String concatenation is the process of joining two or more strings together. It doesn’t matter if you’re working with text data, creating labels, or generating dynamic outputs, knowing how to concatenate strings efficiently is a must. We’ll explore how to do this using base R, the stringr package, and the stringi package. Let’s get started!
-
Daniel Lemire ☛ Does C++ allow template specialization by concepts?
Recent versions of C++ (C++20) have a new feature: concepts. A concept in C++ is a named set of requirements that a type must satisfy. E.g., ‘act like a string’ or ‘act like a number’. When used in conjunction with templates, concepts can be quite nice. Let us look at an example. Suppose that you want to define a generic function ‘clear’ which behaves some way on strings and some other way on other types. You might use the following code: [...]x
-
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ TIL: testing in the future using the faketime command
Last week's blog post accidentally got published a few hours early. One of the keen-eyed among you even submitted it to the orange site before it was officially up, since it was in my RSS feed briefly and was picked up by various RSS readers. Resolving that issue led me to discover the command faketime and a wonderful way of validating processes that are time and timezone dependent.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ 2024.30 Part of the Toolbox
Hillel Wayne has written a blog post about various “toolbox languages”, of which they consider the Raku Programming Language to be one: “for personal scripting and toolkits, it’s incredible”! (/r/rakulang, lobste.rs comments).
-
-
Laravel/Databases
-
Zach Flower ☛ Duplicating a Database Record in Laravel
In one of the projects I'm working—a custom job board for a company in the energy and infrastructure industry—I recently had a need to add a "copy to" feature, allowing hiring managers to copy an application to another listing without modifying or removing the original record. It's not a straight copy, though. Most of the values remain unchanged, but the status of the new application itself needs to be reset, and the relationship to the new Job obviously changes as well.
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
Nat Bennett ☛ How to write better Bash than ChatGPT
You can improve your Bash immediately by running all scripts you write through shellcheck, a Bash linter, either on the command line or on shellcheck.net. Many of the examples I'll give in this article would be caught by shellcheck.
-
-
Java
-
Frank Delporte ☛ JavaFX Nodes versus Canvas
Of course, having that high number of visual components in a typical JavaFX user interface would be a badly designed application. Imagine a long registration form with that number of input fields and labels… it would drive your users crazy. But I still wanted to try out the same with the Canvas approach, so I extended my test application and made a second version where you can easily switch between Nodes and drawing on a Canvas to compare the differences.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
ABC ☛ On this date: the first GPS signal
On July 19, 1977, the first GPS satellite signal, transmitted from Navigation Technology Satellite 2 (NTS-2) was received at a building of the Rockwell-Collins Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A company engineer named David Van Dusseldorp sat on the rooftop and manually adjusted an antenna every five minutes to keep tuned in to the signal, which was decoded by a receiver in the building that was six feet tall and had two seats for the technicians.
-
Chris Coyier ☛ Practical SVG is Now Free to Read Online
Now you can Read Practical SVG on the web, here on this site, for free. I always like how Mat’s book was online so now mine can join that cool club. I’ll echo what I say on the site: [...]
-
Open Data
-
Drew Breunig ☛ Enriching CSVs with H3
Joining geospatial data is still too hard.
Spatial index systems – which segment datapoints with location to distinct, tiled regions – are a great tool for quickly joining one location dataset with another. But outside of GIS nerds (my people), such join mechanisms are under-utilized. Mostly because getting your data to the point where it can be manipulated and mapped to tiles is still too complex.
Here’s a little tool to help out: CSV 2 H3.
-
-