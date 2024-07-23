Programmming and Standards Leftovers

Recent versions of C++ (C++20) have a new feature: concepts. A concept in C++ is a named set of requirements that a type must satisfy. E.g., ‘act like a string’ or ‘act like a number’. When used in conjunction with templates, concepts can be quite nice. Let us look at an example. Suppose that you want to define a generic function ‘clear’ which behaves some way on strings and some other way on other types. You might use the following code: [...]x