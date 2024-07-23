Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and WordPress Briefing
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Data Security Only a Maniac Could Love | LINUX Unplugged 572
Wes' self-decrypting bcachefs disk and a GrapheneOS twist that'll make you ditch your iPhone.
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 291
Testing the security of your Bluetooth devices, diffing databases, visualising MQTT data, running GNU/Linux VMs on an iPad or Iphone, org mode in Kate, and making point and click games. Plus whether we are too negative, or if we are just realistic.
-
WordPress ☛ WP Briefing: Episode 84: A WordPress 6.6 Sneak Peek
Join WordPress Executive Director, Josepha Haden Chomphosy, as she offers an exclusive preview of the upcoming WordPress 6.6 release, accompanied by special guest Meher Bala, the release's coordinator. Don’t miss this opportunity for an insider’s look!