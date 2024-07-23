Internet and Web Leftovers

This weekend in Berlin PulkoMandy and I attended an Coding sprint in Berlin to work on Renga, the XMPP client for Haiku.

On the first day we got settled first, had a nice introductory round and worked a bit on Renga. Everyone else seemed to want to work on end to end encryption, and then you have us: PulkoMandy improving the multi user chat experience, and me␚ deleting the settings menu. After all, quite a productive start!