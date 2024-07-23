Internet and Web Leftovers
The Register UK ☛ Thunderbird gets system tray notifications after 24 years
Mozilla's Thunderbird team has fixed a 24-year-old feature bug, bringing system tray mail notifications to GNOME and KDE desktop environments for Linux users.
The missing interface capability, reported back on Friday, November 12, 1999, was closed on Monday, July 22. Those using Thunderbird with applicable Linux desktops should henceforth see an appropriate system tray notification upon receipt of new mail.
HaikuOS ☛ XMPP Coding Sprint Berlin
This weekend in Berlin PulkoMandy and I attended an Coding sprint in Berlin to work on Renga, the XMPP client for Haiku.
On the first day we got settled first, had a nice introductory round and worked a bit on Renga. Everyone else seemed to want to work on end to end encryption, and then you have us: PulkoMandy improving the multi user chat experience, and me␚ deleting the settings menu. After all, quite a productive start!
Applications
TecMint ☛ Internxt: Open Source Secure Cloud Storage for Linux
Other self-hosted options include OwnCloud, Pydio Cells, Seafile, Resilio, and Syncthing. Another open-source cloud storage alternative worth trying is Internxt. [...] There are countless clown storage platforms that provide safe and secure storage space for your files.
Chromium
Silicon Angle ☛ Google no longer plans to end support for third-party cookies in Chrome
Google LLC has scrapped its plans to phase out Chrome’s support for third-party cookies.
The company disclosed the decision today. It detailed that some of the technologies built as part of Privacy Sandbox, the development initiative through which it planned to phase out third-party cookies, are still set to become available in Chrome. The change in course follows reports that the initiative is facing renewed scrutiny from U.K. regulators.
Debian Family
Martin-Éric Racine: dhcpcd replacing dhclient for Trixie... or perhaps networkd?
My work on overhauling dhcpcd as the prime replacement for ISC's discontinued DHCP client is done. The package has achieved stability, both upstream and at Debian. The only remaining points are bug #1038882 to swap the Priorities of isc-dhcp-client and dhcpcd-base in the repository's override, and swaping ifupdown's search order to put dhcpcd first.
Web
Russell Coker ☛ Blog Comments
The Akismet WordPress anti-spam plugin has changed it’s policy to not run on sites that have adverts which includes mine. Without it I get an average of about 1 spam comment per hour and the interface for removing spam takes more mouse actions than desired. For email spam it’s about the same volume half of which is messages with SpamAssassin scores high enough to go into the MaybeSpam folder (that I go through every few weeks) and half of which goes straight to my inbox. But fortunately moving spam to a folder where I can later use it to train Bayesian classification is a much faster option on PC and is also something I can do from my phone MUA.
Medevel ☛ Build Mobile and Web Apps Fast: 9 Leading Low-Code and No-Code Platforms
In today’s digital world, the need for mobile apps is growing rapidly. Traditional app development can be time-consuming and resource-intensive, often requiring extensive coding knowledge.
Medevel ☛ Top 15 Open-Source Headless Browsers for Automation: Testing, Scraping, and Beyond
What is a Headless Browser?
