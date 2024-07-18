GitLab, the prominent DevOps platform backed by Google, is reportedly exploring the possibility of its sale. The company, valued at around $8 billion, has made this decision in light of the changes in market dynamics arising from growing competition in the sector.

While the company reported a strong YoY revenue growth of 33% to reach $169.2 million and posted its first-ever positive cash flow in the last quarter, it has faced challenges, particularly in pricing for its offerings. GitLab has to compete with Microsoft following its $7.5 billion acquisition of GitHub in 2018. Google and Datadog are some of the players likely to acquire GitLab, highlighting the firm’s value in the tech industry.