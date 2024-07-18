Programming Leftovers
Ziff Davis ☛ GitLab Explores Sale, Datadog and Google Are Potential Buyers
GitLab, the prominent DevOps platform backed by Google, is reportedly exploring the possibility of its sale. The company, valued at around $8 billion, has made this decision in light of the changes in market dynamics arising from growing competition in the sector.
While the company reported a strong YoY revenue growth of 33% to reach $169.2 million and posted its first-ever positive cash flow in the last quarter, it has faced challenges, particularly in pricing for its offerings. GitLab has to compete with Microsoft following its $7.5 billion acquisition of GitHub in 2018. Google and Datadog are some of the players likely to acquire GitLab, highlighting the firm’s value in the tech industry.
Linux Journal ☛ Simple GNU/Linux Shell Scripts in Bash, Python, and Perl That Will Get You Up and Running
Linux, known for its robustness and flexibility, has been a favorite among developers, system administrators, and technology enthusiasts. One of the pillars of Linux's capabilities is its inherent support for powerful scripting languages. Scripting on GNU/Linux allows users to automate mundane tasks, streamline system management, and enhance productivity. Among the most popular languages for this purpose are Bash, Python, and Perl, each offering unique advantages and a rich set of features. This article aims to explore these scripting languages, offering practical examples and guidance to harness their potential effectively.
Linux ☛ How to use the new counted_by attribute in C (and Linux)
The counted_by attribute was introduced in Clang-18 and will soon be available in GCC-15. Its purpose is to associate a flexible-array member with a struct member that will hold the number of elements in this array at some point at run-time. This association is critical for enabling runtime bounds checking via the array bounds sanitizer and the __builtin_dynamic_object_size() built-in function. In user-space, this extra level of security is enabled by -D_FORTIFY_SOURCE=3. Therefore, using this attribute correctly enhances C codebases with runtime bounds-checking coverage on flexible-array members.
LWN ☛ Silva: How to use the new counted_by attribute in C (and Linux)
Gustavo A. R. Silva describes
the path to safer flexible arrays in the kernel, thanks to the
counted_by attribute supported by Clang 18 and GCC 15.
Rlang ☛ tidyAML: Automated Machine Learning with tidymodels
Welcome to {tidyAML} which is an R package that makes it easy to use the tidymodels ecosystem to perform automated machine learning (AutoML).
Rlang ☛ How to Extract Substring Starting from the End of a String in R
Hey useR’s! Today, we’re going to discuss a neat trick: extracting substrings starting from the end of a string. We’ll cover how to achieve this using base R, stringr, and stringi.
Rlang ☛ R Microbenchmark: How To Measure And Compare The Execution Of R Expressions
Are you still conducting runtime benchmarks in R through manual calls to `Sys.time()`? We don’t judge, but there’s a way more powerful and automated way to do the same – and more – with fewer lines of code.
Rlang ☛ Calculating Autocorrelation in R
Rlang ☛ Assessing the number of mapped reads in several bam files
Recently I have started to organize my commonly used functions related to quality assessment and analyzing RNAseq data into an R package.
