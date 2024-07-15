posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2024



Quoting: LliureX - educational-based Spanish Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

LliureX is billed as an educational initiative focused on the use of free digital tools. It is a customized Edubuntu Linux distribution.

One of the latest features is ‘LliureX-Lab’, an application that lets users use several PCs in the classroom as an aid to language teaching. It allows teachers to use multimedia and interactive elements. Teachers can also share their desktops with students, and create group videoconferences, helping to review students’ work.

According to the European Commission, LliureX is used on over 110,000 PCs in schools in the Valencia region, saving 36 million euro over the past nine years.