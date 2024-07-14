posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2024



Whonix 17.2 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released

Whonix, a Debian-based security-hardened Linux distro designed especially for users who need the highest possible anonymity and online privacy, has released its latest version, 17.2.

Haven’t you heard of it? At its core lies the approach of running two virtual machines (VMs) on top of the user host system, the “gateway” and the “workstation,” in tandem, providing an impenetrable barrier between the user and the outside world.

The distro is favored for routing all network connections through Tor, ensuring that users’ activities and locations remain confidential. Now, let’s see what the new version offers.