today's howtos
-
Network World ☛ Linux operators: Using |, >, >>, &, &&, !, =, (\) and many more
Some of the most convenient ‘tricks’ on Linux depend on the use of a handful of special characters. This post looks at a number of command operators on Linux and shows how they work.
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ Jewel and Pearl: A Practical Tutorial to Command Lines and Terminal on Ubuntu Noble
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable Top Panel for Multiple Monitors in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04
Have Ubuntu computer connected with multiple monitors? Here’s how to make the top panel show in all displays! GNOME, the default desktop in Ubuntu, so far only shows the top-panel in the primary display.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change Docker Default Data Directory
Docker has revolutionized the way we deploy and manage applications, offering unparalleled flexibility and efficiency. However, as your Docker usage grows, you may find yourself needing to change the default data directory. This guide will walk you through the process, providing expert insights and step-by-step instructions to ensure a smooth transition.
-
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LibreWolf Browser on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04 Linux
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MozillaVPN on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04 Linux
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04 Linux
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firefox Beta on Debian 12/11/10 Linux
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Dart on Debian 12/11/10 Linux
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install QElectroTech on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install XanMod Kernel on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04 Linux
-