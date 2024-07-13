Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday, Self-Hosted, The Linux Link Tech Show, and Videos

Some of the biggest changes in the GNOME 47 desktop environment include support for accent colors (yes, finally!), support for using three or more fingers for touchpad gestures, XDG dialog protocol implementation, support for the DRM lease protocol, and re-implementation of support for legacy X11 cursor themes.

OBS Studio 30.2 is here three months after OBS Studio 30.1, which introduced AV1 support for VA-API and PipeWire Camera source, and brings Linux support to the native NVENC AV1 encoder, along with shared texture support to the NVENC encoder, the QuickSync encoder, and the VA-API encoder.

Packed with an 80 Wh battery and an all-aluminum chassis, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 lets you choose between two fast processors, namely the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with 8 cores & 16 threads and AMD Radeon 780M graphics or the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with 16 cores & 22 threads and Intel Arc graphics, as well as up to 96 GB DDR5 RAM and 8TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Dubbed the “Mantic Minotaur”, Ubuntu 23.10 was released last year on October 20th and it’s an interim release that received only nine months of support with software and security updates. Ubuntu 23.10 was powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series and featured the GNOME 45 desktop environment.

Probably the biggest highlight of Mozilla Thunderbird 128 (codename Nebula) is ESR (Extended Support Release) support, which means that the Thunderbird 128 branch will receive updates for at least a couple of years. This means that GNU/Linux distros that rely on the ESR branch will finally be able to upgrade, such as Debian.

The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and KDE Frameworks 6.4 is here to add JXR (JPEG XR) support to supported image formats, improve the legibility of the text in Kirigami.NavigationTabBar buttons, especially on low or medium-DPI screens, improve the accessibility of the common Kirigami.PlaceholderMessage UI component, and improve information density in Get New [thing] dialogs, which now use a more compact view style by default.

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 46.2, the GNOME 46.3 release improves performance when using multiple virtual monitors, iBus support in pop-ups, hardware-accelerated rendering when headless, back support for legacy X11 cursor themes, and Activities Overview animation when windows overlap workspaces.