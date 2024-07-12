Programming Leftovers
Unix Men ☛ Leveraging Linux/Unix for Preventing Repeat Signups in E-commerce
Linux and Unix operating systems are known for their robustness, security, and flexibility, making them ideal for managing complex tasks in e-commerce environments. One significant challenge e-commerce businesses face is preventing repeat signups, which can distort user metrics, inflate marketing costs, and undermine promotional strategies. Properly utilizing Linux/Unix can help mitigate this issue through efficient coding practices and leveraging the powerful tools available within these systems.
Benjamin Esham ☛ An odd gap in Swift’s checking of protocol conformances
Idiomatic Swift code relies heavily on protocols,1 so I was surprised yesterday when I tripped over a fairly simple oversight in Swift’s ability to verify that a given class conforms to a protocol.
Rlang ☛ Exploring Random Walks with TidyDensity in R
A random walk is a mathematical object that describes a path consisting of a succession of random steps. It’s a cornerstone concept in fields like physics, economics, and biology. In finance, for example, the random walk hypothesis suggests that stock market prices evolve according to a random walk and thus cannot be predicted.
Python
Hackaday ☛ Embedded Python: MicroPython Is Amazing
In case you haven’t heard, about a month ago MicroPython has celebrated its 11th birthday. I was lucky that I was able to start hacking with it soon after pyboards have shipped – the first tech talk I remember giving was about MicroPython, and that talk was how I got into the hackerspace I subsequently spent years in. Since then, MicroPython been a staple in my projects, workshops, and hacking forays.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
OSTechNix ☛ Introduction To Bash Scripting [25 Topics]
If you are taking the first step in learning Bash scripting, then you have come to the right place. This introduction to Bash scripting guide is created with a bunch of different topics that will make you comfortable in writing your first bash script.
SANS ☛ Understanding SSH Honeypot Logs: Attackers Fingerprinting Honeypots
Some of the commands observed can be confusing for a novice looking at ssh honeypot logs. Sure, you have some obvious commands like "uname -a" to fingerprint the kernel. However, other commands are less intuitive and are not commands a normal user would use. I am trying to summarize some of the more common ones here, focusing on commands attackers use to figure out if they are inside a honeypot.
OSTechNix ☛ Create Interactive Bash Scripts With Yes, No, Cancel Prompt
Interactive shell scripts can make system administration tasks more efficient and user-friendly. By incorporating Yes, No, and Cancel prompts, you can ensure that scripts execute only with explicit user confirmation, preventing unintended actions. In this guide, we'll learn how to create interactive Bash scripts using Yes, No, and Cancel prompts in Linux.
Geeks For Geeks ☛ Shell Scripting - Set Command
The `set` command in shell scripting is a powerful tool that used for controlling the behavior of the shell and the environment in which scripts run. It allows the users to modify the shell options and positional parameters which facilitates providing greater control over script execution and debugging. Understanding the `set` command is essential for enhancing the flexibility and robustness of shell scripts, making it a fundamental skill for anyone working with Unix-like operating systems.
nixCraft ☛ Hello World Bash Shell Script
A “Hello, World!” bash shell script is a bash program that outputs “Hello, World!” to a user. This script illustrates the basic syntax of a bash shell scripting language for a working program. It is your very first program when you are new to a bash shell scripting on Linux and Unix-like systems.
