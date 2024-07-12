KDE Frameworks 6.4 Is Out Now with ColorScheme-Accent and JXR Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 12, 2024



The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and KDE Frameworks 6.4 is here to add JXR (JPEG XR) support to supported image formats, improve the legibility of the text in Kirigami.NavigationTabBar buttons, especially on low or medium-DPI screens, improve the accessibility of the common Kirigami.PlaceholderMessage UI component, and improve information density in Get New [thing] dialogs, which now use a more compact view style by default.

KDE Frameworks 6.4 also improves Breeze folder icons to no longer turn all white or all black when selected in various contexts when using a custom accent color, implements Breeze styling for movable splitters in QML apps, which leads to resizable sidebars in places where you’d expect for sidebars to be resizable, adds a generic translate icon, adds non-symbolic base version of network-wireless-bluetooth icons, and adds support for the newly introduced ColorScheme-Accent.

