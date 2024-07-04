KDE Gear 24.05.2
Quoting: KDE Gear 24.05.2 - KDE Community —
Over 180 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear.
Today they all get new bugfix source releases with updated translations, including...
Linuxiac:
-
KDE Gear 24.05.2 Update Rolls Out with Essential Bug Fixes
KDE Gear, a comprehensive suite of applications developed by the KDE project, has launched its latest iteration, Gear 24.05.2. It includes a range of tools, from file managers to video editors, integrated into the Plasma desktop environment. Here’s what’s new.